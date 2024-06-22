Twinkle Khanna takes a trip down memory lane as she drops throwback pics with Bobby Deol

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 : Twinkle Khanna recently took a trip down memory lane with actor Bobby Deol, sharing nostalgic moments from their iconic film 'Barsaat' and a heartwarming reunion in a recent selfie.

The actress, who is often known for her wit, took to her Instagram account, on Saturday to delight fans as she posted throwback pictures alongside a recent snapshot with Bobby.

The two looked adorable in the recent picture while in the throwback pictures, they were seen together in scenes from Barsaat, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Along with the pictures, Twinkle added a caption that read, "Kal and Aaj Kal:) it's not just Pinky Masi who is a Bobby Deol fan, I am as thrilled to see him doing so well."

Twinkle Khanna and Bobby Deol's on-screen chemistry in the movie 'Barsaat,' which came out in 1995, left fans mesmerised by its youthful charm and story. Even today, their work in 'Barsaat' is a special memory for both actors and is loved by fans for its enduring charm and nostalgic feel.

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna's shift from acting to becoming a bestselling author is widely known. Her husband Akshay Kumar's close friendship with Bobby Deol in movies such as 'Ajnabee,' 'Thank You,' and 'Housefull 4' highlights their strong bond over the years.

Bobby, on the other hand, has been on a roll ever since he was featured as an antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal'.

In the coming months, he will be seen in several projects including Alia Bhatt's spy film.

As per the sources, he will be seen playing a villain in the upcoming untitled film starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

"Bobby Deol's inclusion in the YRF Spy Universe is an incredible casting coup by Aditya Chopra! Bobby will become a cold-blooded, menacing villain set to destroy Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in this action spectacle that will blow the minds of audiences," informed a trade source.

Alia portrays a female agent in the film, which is helmed by YRF's indigenous director Shiv Rawail.

This film also stars Sharvari, who is teamed with Alia as a super agent on a mission.

He will also be seen locking horns with Suriya in 'Kanguva'.

Recently, the two attended Prime Video's event in Mumbai and spoke highly of each other. Bobby said, "Working with Suriya has always been a dream...He is awesome. He is an amazing actor."

Suriya also shared how Bobby added more power to the film with his acting chops."In the film, we fought but brotherhood was very much between us. He helped us make the film's climax bigger and bigger," Suriya said.

The official synopsis of the Tamil film read, "A story that travels 500 years from the 1700s to 2023 is about a hero who has to fulfil a mission left unfinished."

Siruthai Siva has directed the film. Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu are also part of 'Kanguva'.

