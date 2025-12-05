Twinkle Khanna turns a saree into a power statement, says 'confuse everyone around you'

Mumbai, Dec 5 Star author and former Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna has always been known for her sass and class. The actress, just like her perfectly articulated words, is also prim and proper with her fashion choices.

In a stunning new picture shared by Twinkle on Friday on her social media account, the actress is seen blending grace with corporate chic, draping a blue-and-white checkered saree over a crisp white shirt, and topped with bold silver cuffs and minimal makeup, the actress looks all things fashionable.

Sharing a carousel post with umpteen numbers of her pictures, she wrote, "When life gives you a lemon, thread it with chillies and hang it on your rearview mirror. When life gives you a sari, grab a white shirt, make a statement, and confuse everyone around you. Vote: Should I keep experimenting or go back to matching blouses like a responsible adult?"

For the uninitiated, Twinkle stepped away from the big screen years ago but has reinvented herself as a best-selling author, columnist, entrepreneur, and most recently as a talk show host.

The actress professionally reunited with long-time friend and actress Kajol for the talk series, 'Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle'.

Twinkle, back in the late 90s and early 2000s, starred in hit movies like 'Badshah', 'Barsaat', 'Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai' and others.

The actress is married to superstar Akshay Kumar and is a mother to two children, Aarav and Nitara.

She is the daughter of Bollywood's first superstar, the late Rajesh Kumar, and actress Dimple Kapadia.

