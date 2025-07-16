Twinkle shares picture with Akshay Kumar after ‘long day of cricket’

Mumbai, July 16 Author-former actress Twinkle Khanna has humorously talked about her first live cricket experience as she attended the third Test between England and India.

She took to Instagram, where she posted a picture with her superstar husband Akshay Kumar. In the image, Twinkle is seen having a yogurt and lovingly looking at Akshay, who is holding a coffee mug. She also shared a glimpse of the match from the Lord's Cricket Ground, widely referred to as the Home of Cricket in UK.

For the caption, she wrote: “A quick breakfast and a long day of cricket-my first time watching 22 men chase one ball to prove they each have two. Cricket truly is a religion, and who knows… I might just become its newest devotee. I actually enjoyed all the wickets, runs, and nonstop excitement.(sic)”

Talking about the match, India were bowled out for 170 in 74.5 overs, despite a fighting effort from Ravindra Jadeja, who top-scored with 61 in the second innings. Jadeja had earlier contributed 72 runs in the first innings, continuing his fine run of form in the series.

India will now head to Manchester for the fourth Test at Old Trafford starting July 23, hoping to bounce back and level the series. With two Tests remaining, the visitors still have a chance to script a comeback—but as Ganguly’s comments suggest, their top order must deliver when it matters most.

Akshay’s latest Hindi film release is Housefull 5 directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

He was also seen in Telugu film Kannappa as lord Shiva. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, it is based on the legend of Kannappa in Hinduism, a devotee of god Shiva. The film stars Vishnu Manchu in the title role.

Akshay will next be seen in Jolly LLB 3, a black comedy legal drama film written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. It is the third installment in the Jolly LLB series and sequel to Jolly LLB 2. The film also stars Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, and Annu Kapoor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor