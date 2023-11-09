Twist in rave party case: Elvish Yadav reveals connection to bollywood singer

Popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav, known for winning the second season of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT, has found himself at the centre of a controversy as an FIR (First Information Report) was lodged against him.

The allegations suggest his involvement in the supply of snake venom at rave parties in Noida. Elvish Yadav has consistently denied these claims, but a surprising twist emerged during an interrogation when he revealed that the snakes used in his videos were arranged by Bollywood singer Fazilpuria.

According to media reports, when questioned about the viral video linked to the rave party, Elvish stated that the snakes for his video shoot were arranged by Fazilpuria.

Elvish Yadav cooperated with the Noida police and appeared for questioning late on Tuesday night, November 7. The case was initially registered at Noida's Sector 49 police station but was subsequently transferred to Sector 20 police station following orders from Gautam Buddha Nagar Police Commissioner, Lakshmi Singh.

Earlier on November 4, Elvish had a brief detention in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the same case. Despite the allegations, Elvish has consistently refuted the charges against him and expressed his willingness to assist in the police investigation.

In response to the controversy, animal rights activist and politician Maneka Gandhi revealed that her NGO's investigation initially revolved around Elvish, who later provided information about individuals involved in snake venom-related activities. Elvish had previously threatened to file a defamation case against Maneka Gandhi, alleging that her actions had damaged his reputation. In one of his recent vlogs, he blamed the politician for tarnishing his image and expressed confidence that the truth would emerge in due course.

This unfolding controversy involving Elvish Yadav, snake venom allegations, and connections to Bollywood singer Fazilpuria has garnered significant attention, raising questions about the extent of his involvement and the details of the ongoing police investigation.