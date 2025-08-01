'Twisters' director Lee Isaac Chung in talks for Ocean's prequel

Washington DC [US], August 1 : 'Twisters' director Lee Isaac Chung is in talks with the makers to direct the highly-awaited 'Ocean's' prequel, reported Variety.

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker has already proved his versatility by directing a family drama, 'Minari', to a big-budget movie ', Twisters'. The makers have not announced the cast of the film yet.

The script is being penned by Carrie Solomon, who wrote the Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman rom-com 'A Family Affair.'

The script will be based on characters created by George Clayton Johnson and Jack Golden Russell, as reported by Variety.

The 'Ocean's' trilogy starred George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts, and a spinoff, 'Ocean's 8,' featured Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway.

The films have grossed over 1.4 billion USD at the global box office, according to Variety.

As for Chung, the filmmaker was nominated for Academy Awards for directing 'Minari' and for writing its screenplay.

Chung's other projects include 'Munyurangabo,' which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to critical acclaim and episodes of 'The Mandalorian' and 'Skeleton Crew.'

He is set to direct the upcoming feature adaptation of the sci-fi novel 'Traveler' by Joseph Eckert.

Earlier this year, the San Francisco International Film Festival's Sloan Science in Cinema Initiative presented a 20,000 USD prize to Lee Isaac Chung's film 'Twisters,' along with a 5,000 USD award to Cyprien Vial's movie 'Magma.'

