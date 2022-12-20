Twitter user booked for sharing morphed picture of Yogi Adityanath in place of Deepika Padukone amid 'Pathaan' row

An FIR has been filed in Lucknow against a Twitter handle for sharing a snippet of the song 'Besharam Rang' from Pathaan with the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's face in place of Deepika Padukone. Many BJP leaders and Twitter users found this objectionable and disrespectful and demanded strict action against the accused.

An FIR has been registered under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66 of the Information Technology (IT) Act.The cyber team of DGP headquarters is currently investigating the matter. According to the police, a team was formed to investigate and look into details regarding the account that might be a ‘fan page’. The development follows the controversy surrounding actor Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming movie ‘Pathaan’ and one of its songs, ‘Beshram Rang’, featuring the duo, which has sparked an outrage.