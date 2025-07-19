"Two Beautiful, Magical Stars Are Born": Alia Bhatt Applauds Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Performances in Saiyaara

'Saiyaara' featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda is currently ruling the audience heart since the first day i.e July 18. Audience is loving the chemistry between the lead and showering love on them. Directed by Mohit Suri is doing magic on box office. The story talks about the passion, love, heartbreak and struggle. Ahaan Panday who is younger cousin of Ananya Panday is getting love from entire industry. Alia Bhatt also praised work of both Ahaan and Aneet .

On July 19 (Saturday) Alia shared a Behind the scene photo of Ahaan, Aneet and Mohit Suri. Alia captioned the photo saying, " It’s safe to say… two beautiful, magical STARS are born".

Ananya Panday also posted a photo of her and Ahaan from premier night and said a star is born. On the opening day of film managed to collect Rs 20 crore net collection. Sacnilk reports the film earned Rs 10.71 crore on Saturday, bringing its total Indian box office to Rs 31.71 crore after two days. With the current momentum, the weekend collection is projected to reach Rs 40 crore, indicating positive reception and continued popularity.

Meanwhile, With Saiyaara Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda has stepped into to Bollywood industry and with first film getting loved from audience fans are expecting more such work from both of them. The film has won praise for its fresh content and the performances of its debut stars. According to TOI, On Saturday, Saiyaara's Hindi occupancy averaged 39.41 percent, rising from 28.14 percent in the morning to 50.67 percent in the afternoon, indicating growing audience interest.