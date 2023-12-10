Two-day Sahithyotsav Jashn-e-Adab fest begins in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 10 : A two-day literary and cultural festival kickstarted in Shimla on Sunday. The two-day Sahithyotsav Jashn-e-Adab cultural Kaarva'n Virasat event is being held in the hill resort.

The event was graced by Padma Shri award winners including Surendra Sharma (grandfather of comedy), Legendary Padma Shri Professor Ashok Chakradhar, Padma Shri Ustad Anwar Khan (Singer - Rajasthan), Padma Shri Professor S. E Hasnain, S. R. Harnot (acclaimed writer), Raaja Bhasin (acclaimed writer), Dr Pankaj Lalit (writer), Actor Atul Tiwari (3 Idiots fame), poet Farhat Ehsaas, poet Madan Mohan Danish and singer Rajiv Singh.

Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab is organising this cultural program to add more colour to the celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Kaal and in honour of India chairing the G20 summit.

Kunwar Ranjeet Chauhan, organiser of the event told ANI, "The Cultural Kaarvan has been around for thirteen years. It is an endeavour to link youth with culture and their roots. We began to bring it to all states of the country and engage with people. We started with drama, culture, music, poetry, and art. So far, we have covered eleven Indian states in two days of programming."

"Five Padma Shri awardees are performing in this festival of literature and culture. We have panel discussions, Qawwali, Cinema, Poetry, and Youth are getting connected here. The youth are coming in the Cultural Karwan has enlightened it and would show a pathway."

On the first day of the festival, the inauguration was followed by a rib-tickling session 'Sharma ji Ki Khilkhilati Duniya' where Padma Shri Surendra Sharma was in conversation with Kunwar Ranjeet Chauhan (Founder, Sahityotsav Jashn-e-Adab).

The Kavi Sammelan and Mushaira featured Padma Shri Surendra Sharma, legendary Padma Shri Professor Ashok Chakradhar, Dr Sachchidanand Joshi, Manish Shukla, Ramayan Dhar Dwivedi, Ranjan Nigam, Renu Nayyar, Abhishek Tiwari, Anas Faizi, and Imran Raahi.

"The problem is that the TV channel has put people indoors and they don't want to come out and learn but now the people don't get connected. The information and knowledge is not being shared. People don't want to learn, comedy is very important but we need to take care of and respect others. We should never laugh at others, the speeches of leaders and the priests are misleading the youth. The youth need to follow their inner voice and make their own decision," said comedian, Surender Sharma.

