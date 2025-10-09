Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle Episode 3: Saif Ali Khan Brings Back the Charm, Tease, Banter and Laughter

The much-awaited third episode of Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle is out, and it hits the peak with Saif Ali Khan, the OG superstar of the 90s, who brings his infectious energy from the first frame itself. Saif brought back a wave of nostalgia with pure conversation, wit, a bit of spice, mischief and heart - ultimately setting the whole mood of the show’s third episode. And this is exactly why audiences are tapping on the play button, only to watch Saif Ali Khan light up the show with his usual self!

The episode began on a breezy note, with Saif and Akshay revealing that they are working on Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, wherein Saif plays a blind character. Akshay praised his co-star and immediately tucked into his humor with a hilarious impression of Priyadarshan telling Saif, “Open your eyes and act like you can’t see.” This fun twist set the tone of the show: quick-witted and slightly chaotic.

For what everyone had been waiting for, Saif opened up about his famous Kareena tattoo and how he got it impulsively inked on him! It was full of love, minus any planning about getting inked! With an unpredictable mix of royal cool, mischief and wit, Saif Ali Khan brought the charm to the episode. He struck a subtle balance between humor and honesty by recounting his early struggles and speaking sincerely about his first wife, Amrita Singh's role in shaping his life. He also talked about the famous stabbing incident, narrating it calmly with a confident composure. After narrating the incident with a touch of humility, Saif got back to his usual self of cracking jokes about marital misunderstandings!

The best thing about this episode was how Saif Ali Khan proved to be just the right guest for it! Sure, the show held structure, but there was no stiffness to it. Conversations about marriages, parenting, relationships, aging, recalling the madness of old-school shots and the chaos of the 90s film sets - just flowed naturally!