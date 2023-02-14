Tyga: India has one of the most energetic crowds I've seen
By IANS | Published: February 14, 2023 03:48 PM 2023-02-14T15:48:03+5:30 2023-02-14T16:00:14+5:30
Mumbai, Feb 14 American rapper Tyga, who is all set to perform at Vh1 Supersonic 2023, says India has one of the most energetic crowds he has seen.
The 3-day event will feature American Rapper Tyga, who was one of the star performers at the pre-Grammys held recently at Los Angeles, this year.
Ecstatic to be a part of the music and lifestyle festival, *Tyga says, "Whenever I put on a show, a concert, or a tour, what matters most to me is the people, their love, and the vibe that I am creating for them. India has one of the most energetic crowds I've seen. I cannot wait to take the stage at Vh1 Supersonic and feel all that energy and the excitement!"*
Vh1 Supersonic 2023 is an audio-visual, multisensory music and lifestyle experience one would want to mark on their calendars.
SuperFam enthusiasts can block dates for the super-fest from February 24 to 26, 2023 at Mahalakshmi Lawns, Pune.
