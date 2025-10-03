Tyla to perform at Indian Sneaker Festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 : The new edition of Indian Sneaker Festival (ISF) will take place in Mumbai this December.

As part of the two-day festivities, festival-goers will get to enjoy electrifying performances from headliners such as Grammy-winning Afrobeats sensation Tyla, American rap superstar and cultural innovator Lil Yachty, Belgian techno queen Charlotte de Witte and superstar DJ and producer Alok, who will premiere his visionary 'Keep Art Human' project, read a press note.

Excited about the gig, Tyla in a press note said, "I'm thrilled to be part of the Indian Sneaker Festival. It's incredible to see such a vibrant landscape dedicated to sneaker and street culture in India. I look forward to connecting with all my fans in India for the very first time."

Lil Yachty added, "I look forward to performing in India and celebrating creativity, community and culture with everyone at the Indian Sneaker Festival. This is my first time in the country, and I'm stoked!"

Nikunj Duggal, Co-Founder, Indian Sneaker Festival opened up about what audience can expect from the upcoming edition.

He stated, "The Indian Sneaker Festival emerged from a vision to unify India's sneaker and streetwear community. Over the past six years, our growth has been extraordinary, making the introduction of ISF to Mumbai audiences a natural progression for us. The inaugural edition signifies more than just expansion; it paves the way for a new cultural cornerstone in the city, combining music, fashion, food, art and community under one roof. This festival represents the biggest cultural weekend for Gen Z and young millennials in India, setting a new standard for live events. Following the Mumbai debut, we will also present our Delhi edition on the 20th and 21st of December 2025, further solidifying our national presence."

Indian Sneaker Festival (ISF) is set to be held at MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex on December 6 and 7.

