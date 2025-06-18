Tyler Perry accused of alleged sexual harassment and assault by actor Derek Dixon

Washington DC [US], June 18 : American actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry has been accused of alleged sexual harassment and assault by artist Derek Dixon, who appeared on Perry's BET show The Oval, reported Variety.

As per the outlet, Derek Dixon, who appeared in 85 episodes of the show, alleges in the suit that Perry abused his power in the industry to sexually exploit him.

The complaint states that in June 2021, while staying at Perry's guesthouse, Perry, allegedly intoxicated, groped Dixon's buttocks.

The suit also quotes from text messages, alleging that Perry made numerous sexual remarks and propositions over several years, reported Deadline.

The lawsuit seeks at least 260 million USD in punitive damages.

Responding to the allegations, Perry's attorney Matthew Boyd dismissed the suit as a "shakedown," reported Variety.

"This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam," Matthew Boyd said.

"But Tyler will not be shaken down, and we are confident these fabricated claims of harassment will fail," reported Variety.

According to the complaint, Dixon was working for an event company in 2019 when he met Perry at a party for the mogul's Atlanta studio.

The suit alleges that Perry took an interest in Dixon, phoning him and eventually offering him the role of Dale on "Restless."

Dixon alleges that Perry hired him for additional parties and invited him to his home, where Dixon had several drinks.

According to the suit, Perry insisted that he was too drunk to drive home and offered him a guest room. The suit alleges that Perry climbed into bed with Dixon, prompting Dixon to jump out of bed.

"Dixon kept informing Perry that he was not into sex in order to keep Perry at bay while at the same time not insulting the person who was dangling his career in front of him," the lawsuit states.

According to the complaint, Perry did not take no for an answer, following up with suggestive text messages and other comments. Soon afterwards, Dixon was cast on "The Oval," reported Deadline

According to the complaint, Dixon feared that if he did not accede, Perry would kill off his character and destroy his career.

According to the complaint, Dixon also wrote a script for a show, "Losing It," and Perry promised to produce the pilot. The suit alleges that Dixon went to Perry's house in June 2021 to discuss the show - but that Perry then took advantage of the situation and tried to sexually assault him in the guest house.

The suit states claims of sexual harassment, assault, infliction of emotional distress and retaliation, reported Deadline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor