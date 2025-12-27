Tyler Perry accused of sexual assault in new lawsuit filed by actor Mario Rodriguez

Los Angeles [US], December 27 : Filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry has been accused of sexual assault in a new lawsuit filed by actor Mario Rodriguez, who appeared in the 2016 film Boo! A Madea Halloween. The lawsuit was filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court and alleges multiple instances of sexual misconduct by Perry over several years, reported Variety.

According to the complaint, Rodriguez claims that Perry made unwanted sexual advances toward him, including an alleged incident in 2018 in which Perry "tightly hugged" him and "grabbed his penis." The lawsuit further states that some of the alleged incidents took place at Perry's Los Angeles home.

Rodriguez, who played "Frat Guy #10" in Perry's "Boo! A Madea Halloween," is suing for sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. He is also bringing a claim against Lionsgate, distributor of "Boo! A Madea Halloween," for allegedly ignoring Perry's actions. Rodriguez is seeking at least USD 77 million.

The complaint details an alleged incident that took place in Perry's home screening room in 2015, claiming Perry placed his hand on Rodriguez's leg...saying, "It's ok"

Rodriguez alleges that the two broke off contact in 2019, but Perry would periodically reach out to him afterwards. The complaint states that Rodriguez was motivated to bring his claim against Perry after reading reports about Derek Dixon's lawsuit earlier this year, according to Variety.

Responding to the latest lawsuit, Perry's attorney Alex Spiro dismissed the allegations, calling them baseless. In a statement shared with Variety, Spiro said, "Having recently failed in another matter against Mr Perry, the very same lawyer has now made yet another demand from more than a decade ago, which will also be a failed money grab."

Spiro was referring to another lawsuit against Perry filed in June. Dixon, an actor who appeared on Perry's BET series "The Oval," accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment and assault.

Jonathan Delshad, a Los Angeles-based attorney who represents Rodriguez and Dixon, pointed to numerous text messages allegedly exchanged between Rodriguez and Perry that bolster his client's claims, as per the outlet.

"Mr Rodriguez is looking forward to his day in court and holding Mr Perry accountable for his actions. We do hope a jury awards enough money to make Perry regret his actions," Delshad said. "Unfortunately, statements like those made by Perry's attorneys do nothing but enable Mr Perry to continue to victimise people like Mr Rodriguez. My client looks forward to a jury's determination of what happened."

"Mr Rodriguez realised that Mr Perry was continuing to use his power and influence to sexually assault hopeful actors and, with the voice of others, decided that it was time to tell his story, to obtain justice, and to finally stop Mr. Perry," the new complaint states. "When Perry became aware that Rodriguez was going to file this action, Perry once again reached out to Rodriguez by text, telling Rodriguez that Perry did so much to help Rodriguez and was that Perry was feeling betrayed by Rodriguez, as quoted by Variety.

