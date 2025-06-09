Tyler Perry's 'Madea Destination Wedding' trailer out, set to stream from this date

Washington DC [US], June 9 : Tyler Perry's iconic character, Grandma Madea, marked her 20th anniversary this year. On this occasion, Madea is now set to travel to the Bahamas in the new film 'Madea's Destination Wedding'.

Tyler Perry's 'Madea Destination Wedding' is set to stream on Netflix on July 11. It will be Perry's 13th movie as Madea, as per Variety.

As per the trailer, the plot kicks off when Brian (Madea's nephew and Joe's son, also played by Perry) and his ex-wife Debrah (Taja V. Simpson) learn that their daughter Tiffany (Diamond White) is engaged to Zavier (Xavier Smalls), a rapper she met on a yacht.

In the trailor, she announces to the family that the wedding is in two weeks.

At the beginning of the trailer, Madea refuses to go to the Bahamas, saying, "I am illegal in 92 countries. I cannot go all the way to the Bahamas. " However, when she is reminded that there will be an open bar, she confirms her arrival.

"We will be there," said Madea in the trailer as quoted by Variety.

As per the trailer, Madea (Tyler Perry) and her crew, including Cassi Davis Patton's Aunt Bam, Tamela J. Mann's Cora, David Mann's Brown and Joe, find themselves island-bound, despite being cramped in coach on the flight.

Like all Madea movies, this project is also expected to have humour and a social message. The trailer also showcases all the pre-wedding festivities, including the wild bachelor and bachelorette parties. The viewers also expect a lot of drama before the couple makes their way down the aisle, reported Variety.

In the trailer, Madea also discusses the importance of trust in marriage, indicating the complications between the couple.

"She's up to something. You know something ain't right about this. Something ain't right about it at all. If you don't have trust in a marriage, you don't have nothin," says Tyler Perry as Madea in the trailer, as quoted in Variety.

Tyler Perry shared the trailer through his Instagram handle

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKrlJAsuDZy/

"Madea's Destination Wedding" is produced by Perry, Angi Bones and Yolanda T. It is directed by Tyler Perry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor