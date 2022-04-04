Tyler, the Creator is now a two-time Grammy winner

Rapper Tyler, the Creator, on Sunday, scored his second Grammy for Best Rap Album.

He won the coveted trophy for his album 'Call Me If You Get Lost'. He earlier took home the same award for 'IGOR' in 2020.

"Congrats Best Rap Album winner - 'Call Me If You Get Lost' @tylerthecreator," a tweet read on the official Twitter handle of Grammys.

Tyler, too, took to Twitter to express his joy after bagging the award.

"thanks wow yeah," he tweeted.

Every year, the Grammys honour musical artists, compositions and albums. They have been held every year since 1959. This year, the number of categories has been bumped to 86.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor