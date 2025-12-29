Tylor Chase to enter rehab after 72-hour hospital hold

Los Angeles [US], December 29 : The former child actor from Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, Tylor Chase, is set to enter a rehab facility after being placed under hospital care due to growing concerns about his health and safety, TMZ reported.

Tylor was taken to a hospital in Riverside, California, where doctors placed him under a 72-hour hold. He is now receiving medical care before moving to a rehab centre. This step was taken after his former co-stars and friends raised concerns and encouraged him to seek mental health help.

Jacob Harris, the owner of Shipwreck Barbershop in Riverside, who had been helping Chase, told TMZ that he met Tylor on Christmas Day and spent nearly three hours with him.

He also added that he contacted a crisis centre that agreed to check on Tylor in person. After the evaluation, workers decided that Tylor needed "medical attention" and took him to a nearby hospital.

"I had to do something. I finally found a crisis centre that would come out and do an on-site evaluation," he said.

Earlier, actor Daniel Curtis Lee, who also worked with Tylor on Ned's Declassified, helped him get a motel room so he wouldn't have to stay on the streets. However, Chase damaged the room within hours, after which hotel management had to call Lee. According to TMZ, Daniel had been warned by Tylor's family members that similar acts of kindness in the past had gone awry.

The effort to help Tylor grew stronger after videos of him surfaced online. Chase was seen living on the streets of Riverside, California, in a video from September that recently went viral on social media, according to The New York Post.

In the video that went viral earlier this month, a person is seen asking him about his past work in television. Chase calmly responded that he had worked on Nickelodeon and named the show in which he played Martin Qwerly, a bright and talkative middle school student.

