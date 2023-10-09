U2's Bono pays tribute to Israeli victims of Hamas attack

Los Angeles [US], October 9 : U2 frontman Bono offered his condolences to hundreds of fans killed at a music festival in Israel.

Speaking during the Irish rock band's Las Vegas show on Sunday night, Bono, as per Variety, said, " Sing for our brothers and sisters who they themselves were singing at the Supernova Sukkot festival in Israel. We sing for those. Our people, our kind of people, music people. Playful, experimental people. Our kind of people. We sing for them."

After leading the crowd in a wordless refrain, Bono continued, "In the light of what's happened in Israel and Gaza, a song about non-violence seems somewhat ridiculous, even laughable, but our prayers have always been for peace and for non-violence... But our hearts and our anger, you know where that's pointed. So sing with us... and those beautiful kids at that music festival."

En el concierto de @U2 de anoche en Las Vegas, Bono cambió la letra de 'Pride' en memoria de los 260 jóvenes #israel|íes asesinados por #Hamas en un festival de música en el sur del país.#StandWithIsrael pic.twitter.com/pLg9spaukl— (((MarcoCSermoneta)))🇮🇱 (@MarcoCSermoneta) October 9, 2023

As the first verse of "Pride" kicked in, Bono changed the first verse to refer to the massacre in Israel instead of the death of Martin Luther King Jr.

"Early morning, October 7, the sun is rising in the desert sky," he sang. "Stars of David, they took your life but they could not take your pride." He repeated the "Could not take your pride" line three times before leading the band into the anthemic chorus.

The attack on music fans by Hamas took place at the Supernova festival, held in the desert in southern Israel in conjunction with the Jewish festival of Sukkot.

According to witnesses, rocket attacks were followed by close-range gunfire and sniper shots from dozens of terrorists invading the festival grounds, Variety reported.

