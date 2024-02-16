Udaan Actor Kavita Chaudhary Dies of Heart Attack at 67

Television actress Kavita Chaudhary, renowned for her portrayal of an IPS officer in Doordarshan's Udaan, passed away on Thursday (February 15) due to a heart attack. According to reports, Kavita breathed her last in Amritsar, with her final rites conducted on Friday morning.

Her nephew, Ajay Sayal, confirmed the news, "She died due to cardiac arrest on Thursday at 8.30 pm. She breathed her last at Parvati Devi Hospital in Amritsar where she was being treated," he told Indian Express

Actor Anang Desai told Indian Express, “I came to know this morning that Kavita is no more. She died last night. It is very sad. She was our batchmate at the National School of Drama. We studied together at NSD for three years during our training. Kavita, I, Satish Kaushik, Anupam (Kher), Govind Namdev were together in the same batch.

Kavita Chaudhary gained widespread acclaim for her roles in various TV shows during the 1980s and 1990s, including Your Honour, Apradhi Kaun!, and IPS Diaries. Notably, she was the younger sister of Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya, the second woman officer to join the Indian Police Service (IPS) in India. Kavita's connection with her sister's life extended to the creation of the show Udaan, which aired from 1989 to 1991 and was later re-telecast during the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides her television ventures, Kavita left a lasting impression as Lalitaji in popular Surf commercials.