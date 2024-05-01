'Udaariyaan' fame Alisha Parveen says working on TV gives actor opportunity to evolve

Mumbai, May 1 Alisha Parveen, who plays Aliya in 'Udaariyaan', says that working on television gives an actor the opportunity to evolve.

"When you're part of a long-running TV show, you learn a lot. I remember not performing well on my first day, but now I feel like I know Aliya inside and out. It's all about growth and learning, and I cherish the bonds we've formed with everyone on set," Alisha said.

On how she manages her personal time along with the schedule of a daily soap, she said: "We rarely get time off due to daily telecasts. Since our time slots have changed, there is more pressure. Whenever we do get a break, I really enjoy my day, sleeping in late and indulging in my love for cooking."

Alisha further said that she prefers night shoots in the summer season.

"We've had night shoots, and I remember shooting for 24 hours straight, so of course, sleep was not complete, and health issues arose. It wasn't just us; the entire unit faced challenges," she said.

"Currently, we have more structured shooting schedules, and while I generally enjoy night shoots, I prefer them less in winter. During winter, we shoot until 2-3 am, but I enjoy night shoots more in the summer when we finish around 11–12 at night,” Alisha added.

'Udaariyaan' airs on Colors.

