'Udaariyaan' star Avinesh Rekhi is 'pretty satisfied' with his journey so far, has 'no regrets'

Mumbai, June 6 Actor Avinesh Rekhi, who is currently seen in the family drama 'Udaariyaan' shared that he is pretty satisfied with his journey so far, saying as far as his choices are concerned he doesn't have any regrets.

Known for his work in the shows like 'Choti Sarrdaarni', 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra-Maharana Pratap', Avinesh says with the variety of roles and shows he has got to play on-screen, he is very happy with his journey so far.

"I am pretty satisfied with my journey so far. The kind of shows and characters I have been witnessing perform, and I was fortunate to have them," said Avinesh, who plays the role of Sarabjeet in 'Udaariyaan'.

Avinesh doesn't have any regrets, however, he stressed that he likes to take on new challenges.

He shared: "I am blessed that I got good opportunities in my career span, so no regrets, but I definitely look at the challenges because it's always fun facing new challenges to keep improving yourself."

On what he does when he has multiple opportunities to choose from, the 'Ikk Kudi Punjab Di' actor said: "The success of a show is unpredictable; having said that, I mostly listen to my heart, and as I stated before, if the show and character are something I have not done before and are giving me a chance to do something different, I mostly get inclined towards it."

'Udaariyaan' is produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta under their banner Dreamiyata Entertainment Private Ltd. The show stars Aditi Bhagat, and Shreya Jain in lead roles.

'Udaariyaan' airs on Colors.

