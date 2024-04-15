'Udaariyaan' taught Aditi Bhagat how to romance on screen

Mumbai, April 15 Aditi Bhagat, who is currently seen as Aasma in 'Udaariyaan', shared that the show has taught her to romance on-screen, adding that it's so difficult to shoot them.

Aditi shared that she is doing romantic scenes for the first time in the show, and confesses that though she enjoys doing them, she sometimes finds doing them funny too.

" 'Udaariyaan' taught me how to romance on-screen. I am not even kidding. And it’s so difficult to shoot them because sometimes I find it difficult to keep a straight face, but as an actor, you need to be prepared to do any scene, and I think I have been nailing them," she said.

She further said: "I am also enjoying doing the fight sequences. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that I would do action scenes and that too on TV. And now that I am doing it, I can’t tell you how much I love them."

The young actress craves to come on set daily. She says it’s because she loves her job so much that, if possible, she would be living on the sets.

"I love my job. Every day when I wake up, my heart is full of gratitude, and I feel so lucky to be playing the lead in such a popular show. I feel that the love that I have for my job makes me want to come to work every day," said Aditi.

She added: "I am away from my family shooting here in Chandigarh, and my work schedule is really busy, so much so that sometimes I don't even talk to my mother for days. And I do get the guilt, but the love for my job overpowers everything."

'Udaariyaan' airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor