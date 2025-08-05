'Udaipur Files' producer Amit Jani discusses film's release with I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in "closed-door" meeting"

New Delhi [India], August 5 : Amid the growing controversy surrounding the release of 'Udaipur Files', the film's producer, Amit Jani, met with Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on August 4.

Speaking to ANI, Jani shared that it was the second time that he was called for a meeting over his film's release.

"We came before when Mohd. Javed and Maulana Arshad Madani filed their petitions and presented their cases, and now we met again. We hope that the government can make a positive decision and we can release the film," he said.

The producer stated that his team is ready to agree with the government's decision, adding, "We even added the cuts as suggested earlier. We believed in the government and had no problems. It is them who have been raising issues."

On being asked if the release of 'Udaipur Files' will be delayed, Jani revealed that the original plans for the film's theatrical opening have been scheduled for August 8, 2025. "If the government permits us to go ahead, it will come out on August 8," he continued.

Noting that he had a "closed-door" meeting with the I&B Minister, Amit Jani also shared that the discussions were held on the grounds of Section 6 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

"He shared the government's points on the matter, and we have given our response," the producer stated.

According to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Section 6 allows the government to cancel the certification of a film by the Censor Board and suspend its exhibition.

Meanwhile, the central government has withdrawn the order recommending 6 cuts in 'Udaipur Files', adding that it would hear the parties afresh and would pass a revised order.

'Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder' has been in headlines lately, since the Delhi High Court ordered a stay on its release on July 11. The film is based on the 2022 murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur who was brutally killed by two men in broad daylight.

