Udhayanidhi Stalin thanks actor Soori for cyclone relief support

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 14 : Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday expressed gratitude to actor Soori for providing financial support for Michaung storm-heavy rain relief work.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Stalin wrote in Tamil, "In order to support the Michaung storm-heavy rain relief work being carried out by the Tamil Nadu government, many people are providing financial support with social concern. In that regard, film actor brother @sooriofficial and on behalf of Madurai Amman Restaurant presented a check of Rs.10 lakh to 'Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund' for flood relief work. My love and gratitude to him."

தமிழ்நாடு அரசு மேற்கொண்டு வரும் மிக்ஜாம் புயல் – கன மழை நிவாரணப் பணிகளுக்கு துணை நிற்கின்ற வகையில், சமூக அக்கறையுடன் பலரும் நிதியுதவி அளித்து வருகின்றனர். அந்த வகையில், திரைப்பட நடிகர் சகோதரர் @sooriofficial மற்றும் மதுரை அம்மன் உணவகம் சார்பில் ரூ.10 லட்சத்துக்கான காசோலையை வெள்ள… pic.twitter.com/ZGxm9bnm5P— Udhay (@Udhaystalin) December 14, 2023

Cyclone Michaung made landfall in Tamil Nadu earlier this month, bringing with it heavy rains, strong winds, and subsequent damages to infrastructure and homes, apart from the loss of lives.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has allocated a sum of one crore and 90 lakh rupees for the cleaning work of schools in the cyclone-ravaged districts of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Thiruvallur.

With the receding floodwaters, the state government is actively engaged in relief efforts across Chennai and its adjacent districts. As part of these efforts, over 800 medical camps were organised in the capital city.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Soori began his career in 1996 with Sundar C Kannan Varuvaan (2000), starring Karthik, and has come a long way since then.

He was recently seen in National Award-winning director Vetrimaaran's film 'Viduthalai' as a lead.

The film marked Soori's debut as a lead actor after 25 years in the Tamil film industry.

The film also starred actors Vijay Sethupathi, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Bhavani Sre in the lead roles.

