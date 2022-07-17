Udhayanidhi Stalin to present Aamir's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, July 17 Actor, producer and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies is to present and distribute the much-awaited Aamir Khan-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha' all over Tamil Nadu.

The announcement coincided with the one by Chiranjeevi saying that the 'Mega Star' would present the film in the two Telugu-speaking states.

Red Giant Movies took to Twitter to make the announcement. The production house, still basking in the success of Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram', said: "Proud and honoured to present the extraordinary journey of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Tamil Nadu theatrical release by Red Giant Movies."

The company has been handpicking movies that are relevant and important to Tamil cinema and industry insiders have already declared that 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will be another feather in Red Giant's cap.

'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of the Hollywood superhit 'Forrest Gump'. The film is scheduled to hit screens on August 11 this year.

Red Giant has had a dream run this year. Apart from distributing the blockbuster 'Vikram', its portfolio has superhits such as Sivakarthikeyan's 'Don'. Besides 'Laal Singh Chaddha', Red Giant Movies will be presenting some of the most eagerly awaited Tamil films, including Vikram-starrer 'Cobra' and Santhanam-starrer 'Gulu Gulu'.

