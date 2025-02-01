Udit Narayan kisses female fans on lips during concert, video goes viral

Mumbai, Feb 1 Veteran singer Udit Narayan stirred controversy after an undated video of him kissing a female fan on the lips while taking a selfie during his performance started doing the rounds on social media.

In the undated video, Udit Narayan was seen performing the iconic track “Tip Tip Barsa Paani” picturised on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, when a female fan turned around and kissed him on the cheek. The singer then kissed her on her lips.

Another woman tried to kiss and hug the singer, Narayan gave a kiss on her cheek. The singer kissed the female fan on the lips, as per viral videos from the show, which are now doing the rounds.

Udit Narayan, who is the father of singer Aditya Narayan, has not made any comments, however, social media users have expressed anger.

One said: “AI is getting dangerous”

“Agar AI generated nahi he then dude just destroyed his whole legacy...although iska purana case bhi he,” said another.

“A singer of his stature should be super conscious of his deeds in public," said a netizen.

The 69-year-old singer has sung in various other languages including Hindi Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Sindhi, Odia, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Malayalam, Assamese, Bagheli and Maithili.

He has won four National Film Awards. The Government of India feted him with the Padma Shri in 2009 and the Padma Bhushan in 2016.

He got to sing with legendary singer Mohammed Rafi in his Hindi playback debut in Unees-Bees in 1980 and also with mutli hyphenate Kishore Kumar in the 1980s. He finally made his mark in the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak with the song “Papa Kehte Hai” pictured on Bollywood star Aamir Khan.

Recognising his contribution, the King of Nepal Birendra Bir Bikram Shah Dev awarded him with the Order of Gorkha Dakshina Bahu in 2001 for his contribution to Indian cinema and music, and Chitragupta Cineyatra Samman 2015 for his contribution towards Bhojpuri cinema.

