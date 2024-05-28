Udit Narayan records for 'Superstar Singer 3', says kids 'are like computers'

Mumbai, May 28 Singer Udit Narayan, who was recently spotted on the set of 'Superstar Singer 3' has expressed his excitement about coming to the kids singing reality show, saying the children are like computers.

In the upcoming episode, titled as 'Udit Narayan Special' the contestants will be paying tribute to the blockbuster songs of the 'Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyar Hum' fame singer.

The video shows Udit saying: "Bahut dino ke baad aaya hu Superstar Singer me. Saare bachchon ko sununga, dekhunga bahut maza aaega. Aaj kal ke bache to kamaal hi hai. They are like computers. To unke saath baithna, unko sunna bahut maza aaega." (After a long time I have come to Superstar Singer. I will listen to all the children and see them, it will be a lot of fun. These children are amazing. So it will be fun to sit with them and listen to them.)

The show features singer Neha Kakkar as 'Super Judge', and Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Mohd Danish, and Sayali Kamble are Captains.

The current lot of contestants are-- Maharashtra's Atharv Bakshi, Laisel Rai from Chandigarh, UP's Kshitij Saxena, West Bengal’s Shubhodeep Sutradhar, Punjab's Aryan, Delhi's Pihu Sharma, among others.

'Superstar Singer Season 3' airs on Sony.

--IANS

sp/dan

