'Udne Ki Aasha': Sailee asks intoxicated Sachin to tell landlady that she's his wife

Mumbai, May 22 The new promo of the show 'Udne Ki Aasha' features the turmoil faced by Sailee (Neha Harsora) due to unforeseen circumstances Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) has got her into.

Sailee feels helpless and tells Sachin to prove her innocence and tell she is his wife. Sachin, who is intoxicated, does not say anything.

It will be intriguing to watch what drama unfolds in the lives of Sachin and Sailee.

Talking about the sequence, Kanwar shared: "The recent promo depicts Sachin taking Sailee to a party where he gets intoxicated, and at that very moment enters the landlady, who mistakenly takes Sailee for someone else. Sailee tries to give a clarification, but Sachin being intoxicated, is unable to speak and tell that Sailee is his wife, which in turn creates misunderstandings."

"Due to these misunderstandings, Sailee is subjected to insults and she leaves the party. Major drama awaits when Sachin and Sailee encounter each other again after the party. It is going to be interesting for the audience to witness the drama that awaits them," he added.

'Udne Ki Aasha' airs at 9 p.m. on Star Plus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor