UK's Stoke Park hotel denies reports of hosting Anant-Radhika's post-wedding bash

London [UK], July 26 : Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's months-long wedding festivities may have come to an end, but the buzz refuses to die down.

Several media outlets recently reported the Ambanis would be flying down to London to throw a post wedding function at the famous Stoke Park, Luxury Hotel & Golfing estate. However, the 7-star property denied such reports and issued a statement on their official social media handles.

"At Stoke Park, we don't usually comment on private matters, but in light of the recent media speculation, and in the interest of accuracy, we'd like to clarify that there are no wedding celebrations planned at the estate this summer," the statement read.

Anant and Radhika tied the knot on July 12 in Mumbai, as per Hindu rituals. The grand wedding ceremony was followed by a 'Shubh Aashirvaad' ceremony on July 13, which saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and distinguished religious leaders.

The subsequent grand reception on July 14 was also attended by prominent figures from the entertainment industry.

After finishing all the wedding functions in Mumbai, Anant and Radhika paid a visit to Jamnagar, where they received a heartwarming welcome from the locals.

Jamnagar holds a special place in the lives of Anant and Radhika. Earlier in March 2024, the pre-wedding functions were held in Jamnagar. Anant's grandmother, Kokilaben Ambani, was born in Jamnagar, and it is the town where his grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani and father Mukesh Ambani's business had its origins.

At one of the pre-wedding functions, Radhika revealed that she and Anant grew up in Jamnagar."This is where we grew up, where we became friends, where we fell in love, and where we built our relationship. This place has become part of our fondest memories, our deepest secrets, our loudest laughs, and the happiest times that we've had together as a family," she had earlier mentioned.

Global personalities such as John Cena, Kim Kardashian, Boris Johnson and Tony Blair were also part of Anant and Radhika's wedding functions

