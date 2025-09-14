‘Ul Jalool Ishq’ from Manish Malhotra’s Gustaakh Ishq Releases Early Owing to Massive Love for Teaser: Song Out on 16th September

Cinema has always been Manish Malhotra’s first canvas a world of drama, dreams and timeless beauty that has defined his creative journey. Long before couture made him a cultural icon, it was films that fuelled his imagination. Now, with Gustaakh Ishq set for release in November 2025, Malhotra steps into a new role as producer under Stage5 Production, alongside his brother Dinesh Malhotra. Responding to the resounding love the teaser received, he has advanced the launch of the song ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’, which will now be out on 16th September 2025.



Sung by National Award-winner Shilpa Rao and the soulful Papon, ‘Ul Jalool Ishq’ captures the pulse of romance and intensity that lies at the heart of Gustaakh Ishq. Starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, Vijay Varma and Naseeruddin Shah, Gustaakh Ishq is a cinematic ode that looks back at the magic of classic storytelling while stepping boldly into the future of Indian cinema. Manish Malhotra, long synonymous with glamour and opulence, surprises with a film that puts story at the centre. Raw, real, and refreshingly unexpected, it signals a striking new chapter in his creative journey and one of the year’s most anticipated releases.