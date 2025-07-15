'Ullozhukku' actor Urvasi, Joju George to share screen in pan-India film 'Aasha'; Shooting begins

Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 15 : Urvasi Sripada is all set to team up with 'Iratta' fame artist Joju George for their upcoming pan-India film 'Aasha'. The makers have started the shooting of the film following the pooja ceremony on Tuesday.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Ajith Vinayaka Films (official production banner of film) shared the official poster of the film on the occasion of the muhurat ceremony.

The movie will be directed by Safar Sanal and is produced by Ajith Vinayaka. The film is set to be released in five Indian languages, underscoring its pan-Indian appeal.

The official poster features a bird cage that is surrounded by flowers, hinting at a complex narrative involving the lead cast of Joju George and Urvasi in the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajith Vinayaka Films (@ajithvinayakafilms)

Joju attended the puja ceremony in a black shirt and white lungi. He participated in the necessary rituals of the muhurat ceremony and posed for photos with his fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajith Vinayaka Films (@ajithvinayakafilms)

Madhu Neelakandan will crank the camera for the film, while editing is by Shan Mohammed. Midhun Mukundan will compose the music for the movie.

Joju George was last seen in the film 'Thug Life', which starred Kamal Haasan in the lead role. It was directed by Mani Ratnam.

As for Urvasi, she is considered one of the best actresses of the South Indian cinema industry. She has done over 700 films in her career.

In recent years, the actress has gained fame with her performances in films including 'Ullozhukku', 'J Baby', 'Andhagan' and others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor