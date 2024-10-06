Uma Thurman felt comfortable around Paul Schrader after learning he's a Taylor Swift fan

Los Angeles, Oct 6 Hollywood star Uma Thurman initially felt uncomfortable around Paul Schrader but that changed once she learned the filmmaker is a Swiftie, she felt right at home.

During the premiere of ‘Oh, Canada’ at the New York Film Festival on Saturday, October 5 (Pacific Standard Time) Thurman, 54, spoke about her collaboration with Schrader, reports ‘People’ magazine.

‘Oh, Canada’ also stars Jacob Elordi, Victoria Hill, Richard Gere and Michael Imperioli. The actress said during the premiere, "I mean, Paul Schrader! I'm a really big fan of Paul Schrader. So to get to contribute, to lend myself to his piece, and get to see him working was a real, real privilege”.

As per ‘People’, she recalled being "nervous" about working with Shrader at first — until hearing about his musical interests. "I was very nervous to meet him, you know, this macho filmmaker (who) made these legendary films", she said. "And as I was on my way to the meeting, a person driving me was Googling and she's like, 'Oh my God, he's a huge Taylor Swift fan’. I was like, 'What?' And then I read Paul's quote or tweet about defending Taylor and I was like, 'Oh, I’m fine’".

The ‘Kill Bill’ star Thurman described Shrader as "a big softie" and said he had a great working relationship with the entire cast.

"I think the cast and crew were all there for Paul and learned so much, just watching him as a master. So centred and I would say a big softie", she explained, adding that it was inspiring to watch him in action. "The movie was shot in a very precise, quick way", the ‘Pulp Fiction’ star continued. "There was not a lot of time. And to see a sort of master of cinema who is going to have to go in and get precisely exactly what he wants and needs… and has the entire vernacular language of cinema at his fingertips was just breathtaking”.

