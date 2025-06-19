Uma Thurman gets nervous eating in front of the camera

Mumbai, June 19 Hollywood star Uma Thurman revealed that the idea of consuming food on set is something she still gets nervous about.

Thurman told the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon: "First of all, you have to do lots of takes. Second of all, you don’t pick what’s on the menu, and you have to speak sometimes and swallow, and then you start to worry about choking because you don’t want to be chewing when you say that line.”

The 55-year-old star discovered her anxiety after filling out a DSM, Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, which brought up the issue.

She said: “Do you know that eating in front of strangers is one of the questions on the DSM? Do you know what the DSM is? It’s like one of these check things that psychiatrists do to find out what your neuroses are.”

Thurman was determined to be "just fine" after filling out the test, but noted she does get nervous about eating during a scene.

However, she thinks a "good eating scene" is one of the main things she still wants to nail on screen, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress added: “A good eating scene should be on my bucket list of stuff I haven’t nailed. It’s like skinny-dipping or something, like one of those things you know that you haven’t done.”

Despite a filmography boasting of numerous filmmakers over several decades in Hollywood, Thurman previously revealed she was "very nervous" about her role in 2024 drama Oh, Canada!

Speaking during a Q+A session at the New York Film Festival in 2024, she said: “I mean, Paul Schrader! I'm a really big fan of Paul Schrader. So to get to contribute, to lend myself to his piece, and get to see him working was a real, real privilege. I was very nervous to meet him, you know, this macho filmmaker [who] made these legendary films.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor