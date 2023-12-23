Umang 2023: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor to Kartik Aaryan, Bollywood celebs grace the event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 : Several Bollywood celebs on Saturday evening attended the Mumbai Police annual event Umang in Mumbai.

Actor Alia Bhatt exuded boss-lady vibes as she donned a floral suit at the star-studded event. She kept her hair open and was seen flaunting her cute smile.

Alia's husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor also marked his presence at the event. The 'Barfi' actor looked handsome in a white suit, which he paired with black pants.

Ranbir shared a happy moment with his 'Animal' co-star Bobby Deol at the event as the duo were seen hugging each other.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, who recently marked his acting debut with 'The Archies' arrived at the event donning a formal black suit which he paired with a white shirt.

Kartik Aaryan looked handsome as he wore a dark blue suit over a green sweater. He was seen in a short hair look.

Actor Kiara Advani raised the glam quotient with her studding attire at the grand event. The 'Shershaah' actor wore a black saree with a high-neck blouse. She kept her makeup heavy and tied her hair into a bun.

'Yaariyan 2' actor Meezaan Jafri kept it casual as he donned a brown jacket over a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Actor Manushi Chillar graced the event in a bright red saree. She tied her hair into a bun and completed her look with a gajra around her hair bun.

Actor Huma Qureshi wore a green suit and was seen posing in front of the shutterbugs.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh looked handsome as he wore an all-black suit.

Singer and actor Guru Randhawa kept it casual. He donned a black hoodie paired with matching pants. He completed his look with black shades.

Director Rohit Shetty also marked his presence at the gala event. He wore a black shirt which he paired with matching black pants.

'Gadar 2' actor Ameesha Patel was also among the attendees. She was seen wearing a black hoodie paired with black shorts.

Actor Mrunal Thakur looked beautiful as she graced the event donning a beige Anarkali suit.

Actor Vijay Varma looked dapper as he wore a white a blue striped suit. He accessorized his look with white sneakers and black glasses.

Actor Jackie Shroff also attended the star-studded event. He was seen posing with actor Neha Dhupia.

Apart from them, producer Jacky Bhagnani along with his girlfriend Rakul Preet Singh, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Mika Singh, Dasiy Shah, Janhvi Kapoor, Avneet Kaur and Raveena Tandon among others also graced the event in their stylish outfits.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor