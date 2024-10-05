Umesh Ghadge on ‘Advocate Anjali Awasthi’: Can imagine how tough it’s to be a lawyer in real life

Mumbai, Oct 5 Actor Umesh Ghadge has talked about his show “Advocate Anjali Awasthi” (AAA) and said that he can only imagine how tough it’s to be a lawyer in real life.

The actor, who has worked in “Made In Heaven”, “Breathe” and the TV show “Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein”, said: “I am just playing a fictional character. I can only imagine how tough it is to be a lawyer in real life. My character, Raghav Singh Rajput is ruthless and arrogant, he has never lost a case.”

“He always wants to win by hook or crook, and wants to have the last word in every situation. He is the head of the family who everyone is scared of,” he says.

The actor is known to flaunt a salt and pepper look, but he made an exception for the show.

“I give pandemic the credit for my salt and pepper look. Earlier, to look younger I used to colour my beard black, which I stopped during the pandemic since I was at home. Which is when I decided to act again after a long break,” he said.

The actor recalled: “And the very first audition I gave, I was selected to play Radhika Apte’s father in the second season of the widely popular OTT show Made In Heaven. Since then, I never got a chance to colour it black or change my look again.”

With “Advocate Anjali Awasthi”, the actor said he will be flaunting looks, where he appears to be younger.

“But I will be seen with black beard in some flashback parts of AAA which requires me to look younger than my age,” he said.

Umesh said that he is enjoying shooting in Kolkata and has been a little indulgent given the fact that he is a foodie.

“Most of the crew is Bengali and everyone is giving their best. Food here is amazing. I am a big foodie and I have a sweet little tooth so you can imagine. Blues productions who are producing the show and hosting us are taking great care of us.”

Calling the City Of Joy, he shared: “Entire cast and crew of AAA is like one big family. Kolkata has now become home away from home.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor