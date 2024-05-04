'Undekhi 3' actors Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma talk about rising popularity of OTT

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 : Actors Harsh Chhaya and Surya Sharma talked about their web series 'Undekhi 3' and the rising popularity of OTT.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Harsh said, "We are very excited not only for season 3 but also about the response of the audience.

Although there is a massive love for movies, OTT platforms are gaining popularity among people. However, Harsh and Surya feel that both have their own place and audience.

Harsh, who is known for his roles in 'Swabhimaan', 'Astitva..Ek Prem Kahani', and movies like 'Company', added, "When we were growing, we were watching just cinema...But it can happen in the generations to come...Maybe in the coming generations, the craze for film only may come down..."

Actor Surya Sharma, known for being part of 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', 'Veere Di Wedding', said, "Yes, things are evolving...Films have their own entertainment value...You will get it in theatres. OTT has its entertainment value. But what I feel...after lockdown, my family's interest has grown in OTT. Films are anyway coming to OTT..."

Dibyendu Bhattacharya said that every industry has its own place and audience. Nothing can completely "vanish"

"I don't think that any platform or media will completely vanish. It is illogical...Art is not fragmented...OTT is in the public domain; its visibility is next level. But I think it is Renaissance for the entertainment industry, that a new device has come..," he added.

He also opened up about his experiences working in both Bengali and Hindi cinema.

"I have worked very little in Bengali cinema. I might have worked in about 3 or 4 films in total. My theatre career started in Calcutta. But then after that, my work was mostly outside of Bengal," said Dibyendu

"If you talk about cinema here and there, it's not like there's a difference. Everybody is working in their way. Everyone has the same passion, he added.

Directed by Ashish R Shukla, Undekhi 3 also features Harsh Chhaya, Varun Badola, Surya Sharma, Ankur Rathee, Anchal Singh, Ayn Zoya, and Shivangi Singh.

'Undekhi 3' will be out on SonyLIV on May 10

