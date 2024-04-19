'Undekhi 3' trailer out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 : The makers of 'Undekhi' on Friday unveiled the trailer of the third season.

Take a look at the trailer:

https://www.instagram.com/p/C58KoGwxOw2/?hl=en

Harsh Chhaya, who portrays Papa Ji, said, "Returning to 'Undekhi' for its third season isn't just about witnessing Papaji and the Atwal family reclaiming power; it's about delving deeper into the characters that have captivated fans for so long. Season 3 has added a new layer of excitement, so get ready to uncover hidden depths you never knew existed. The characters go through a rollercoaster of emotions as they navigate in a world where morality is blurred and loyalties are ever-shifting. The show will challenge your perceptions, unravel mysteries, and undoubtedly leave a lasting, shocking impact."

Directed by Ashish R Shukla, Undekhi 3 also features Varun Badola, Surya Sharma, Ankur Rathee, Anchal Singh, Ayn Zoya and Shivangi Singh. 'Undekhi 3' will be out on SonyLIV on May 10

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor