"Under PM Modi's guidance, Gujarat has become best investment destination": CM Bhupendra Patel

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 19 : Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday hailed PM Narendra Modi's leadership.

The Gujarat Government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards today.

During the MoU signing ceremony, Bhupendra Patel shared how PM Modi's contributions helped Gujarat become one of the best investment destinations.

"Under the guidance of PM Modi, Gujarat has become a role model for other states when it comes to development. For business and investment, it has become the best destination, be it for other states or countries. Along with other industries, the film industry is also getting attracted towards the strategic tourism of Gujarat," Bhupendra Patel said.

Gujarat Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera, Secretary of Tourism, Gujarat Hareet Shukla (IAS), Managing Director and Commissioner of Tourism Sourabh Pardhi (IAS) and actor Tiger Shroff among others were present at the ceremony, where it was announced that Gujarat will host the Filmfare Awards in 2024.

Gujarat introduced its Cinematic Tourism Policy in September 2022, making this yet another significant achievement for the state.

