"Under your leadership..." SRK congratulates PM Modi on success of India’s G20 presidency

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan whose recently released film 'Jawan' is making it big at the Box Office on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the success of G20 under the Indian Presidency.

The actor took to X to retweet a G20 Summit video posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congratulations to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for the success of India’s G20 Presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world. It has brought in a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian. Sir, under your… https://t.co/x6q4IkNHBN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 10, 2023

“Congratulations to hon. pm @narendramodi ji for the success of India’s G20 presidency and for fostering unity between nations for a better future for the people of the world. It has brought in a sense of honour and pride into the hearts of every Indian. sir, under your leadership, we will prosper not in isolation but in oneness. one earth, one family, one future…”, the actor posted.

PM Modi today announced the conclusion of the G20 Summit held in New Delhi and proposed to hold a virtual G20 session in November to review the suggestions and proposals made at the premier forum for international economic cooperation.

“As you all know India has the responsibility of G20 presidency till November 2023. In these two days, all of you gave a lot of suggestions and placed proposals. It is our duty to see how faster progress can be achieved on these,” PM Modi said.

"I propose that at the end of November, we hold a virtual session of G20. We can review the topics decided in this Summit, in that virtual session. I hope you all will connect in the virtual session. With this, I declare the conclusion of the G20 Summit," he added.

Before declaring that the summit had ended, PM Modi handed over the ceremonial gavel of the Group of 20 presidency to Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"I congratulate Brazilian President and my friend Lula da Silva and hand over the gavel of Presidency," PM Modi said.

While Indonesia held the G20 presidency last year, Brazil will hold the presidency after India.

India took over the G20 presidency on December 1 last year at the G20 Summit in Bali and will continue to hold it till the end of November.

The New Delhi Declaration was adopted by G20 leaders on Saturday, the first day of the Summit.

Notably, throughout India’s presidency, raising the voice of Global South and the developing nations was at the forefront of New Delhi’s agenda.

India’ theme for the G20 Presidency was also ‘One Earth One Family One Future’, whose Sanskrit translation goes as ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

PM Modi stated that India's G20 Presidency has become a symbol of inclusion both inside and outside the country, adding that it has become “People’s G20” in India and crores of citizens are connected with it.

A major and historic takeaway of India’s presidency of the G20 Summit has been the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the Group of 20 (G20).

Meanwhile on the work front, SRK is basking in the success of his latest release ‘Jawan’ which recorded highest single day collection ever at box office

Not only that the film has scripted history at the box office. It has managed to enter Rs 100 core club in just two days.

In 'Jawan', SRK shares screen space with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone among others.

Apart from this, SRK will be next seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s next film ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu.

The official release date of ‘Dunki’ is still awaited.

