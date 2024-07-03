"Understanding hardship of cops has been eye-opening experience": Pavail on playing cop role in Deva

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 : Essaying the role of a cop in 'Deva' has deepened actor Pavail Gulati's appreciation for the hard work and discipline of the police force.

"Playing the role of a Mumbai policeman in 'Deva' has given me a profound respect for the men and women who protect our city. I now understand the immense dedication, discipline, and hardships they endure to ensure the safety of every common man. Their commitment is truly inspiring," he shared.

During his preparation for the role, Pavail took personal interest in learning the mannerisms, code, and conduct of the police force. His interactions with real-life policemen have provided him with invaluable insights into the challenges they face daily.

"Understanding the hardship of a policeman has been an eye-opening experience," Pavail continued. "The sacrifices they make and the risks they take are beyond commendable. I hope to do justice to their spirit and dedication through my performance in 'Deva'," he added.

'Deva', which is being directed by Rosshan Andrews, also stars Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde.

