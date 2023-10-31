"Unfathomable loss": Matthew Perry's 'Friends' costars issue joint statement

Washington DC [US], October 31 : Two days after Matthew Perry's unexpected death, his co-stars from the popular television show 'Friends,' Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, released a joint statement, which People reported.

"We are all completely crushed by Matthew's death. We were more than simply coworkers. We are a family," the statement said.

"There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time, we will say more, as and when we are able," the message said. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, and Schwimmer signed the message.

Perry was Friends' droll wingman-turned-leading man Chandler Bing for ten years, delivering a pitch-perfect comedic performance that garnered him an Emmy nomination in 2002.

According to People, executive producer Kevin Bright and series co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane issued a joint statement on Sunday.

"We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing," they said in a statement. "It still appears to be impossible. All we can say is that we consider ourselves fortunate to have had him in our lives. He was a fantastic artist."

"It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words," they said of Perry's breakout performance. "From the moment we first heard him play the part, we were hooked."

Kaufman, Crane and Bright's statement continued, "We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart."

"We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."

On Saturday, Perry's body was discovered at his residence in the Los Angeles area. He was 54.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that no drugs were discovered in the area. There was also no evidence of wrongdoing.

On Saturday, a spokeswoman from the Los Angeles Police Department informed People that officers responded to a report at Perry's house regarding the death of a male in his 50s, but would not confirm the deceased's identity.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, the autopsy was completed, and the results are pending toxicological testing. However, according to an online record, the actor's cause of death is listed as "deferred" since it is "pending additional investigation."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor