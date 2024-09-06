'Unicorn Academy' renewed for season 2

Washington [US], September 6 : Netflix has officially renewed its popular children's fantasy-adventure series, 'Unicorn Academy', for a second season.

The renewal, announced by Spin Master Entertainment, will add 16 new episodes to the series, extending its enchanting journey through 2026, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series, which debuted on Netflix in November 2023, has captivated young audiences with its imaginative storytelling and vibrant characters.

The initial release included a 44-minute special followed by nine 22-minute episodes.

In addition to the upcoming season, fans can look forward to new short-form digital content that will be available on platforms such as YouTube.

Jennifer Dodge, President of Entertainment at Spin Master, expressed her enthusiasm for the series' continued success.

"The allure of 'Unicorn Academy's characters with their unbreakable bonds and magical adventures has captivated audiences around the world," said Dodge, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"The journey is far from over, as 'Unicorn Academy' promises fans many more extraordinary moments and new tales of friendship and adventure," she added.

Adapted from the best-selling book series by Julie Sykes, published by Nosy Crow, 'Unicorn Academy' transports viewers to a magical boarding school on Unicorn Island.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series follows Sophia Mendoza and her fellow students as they bond with unicorns to unlock their magical abilities and become protectors of the island while managing their school life and new friendships.

Spin Master Entertainment highlights that 'Unicorn Academy' is a significant part of their largest intellectual property launch, which includes toys, entertainment, and digital games.

This expansion reflects the series' growing popularity and the continued investment in its success.

A release date for the second season has not yet been announced.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor