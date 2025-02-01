Union Budget 2025-26: BJP MLA and actor Akash Dasnayak hopes for youth and women-centric announcements

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 1 : As the Union Budget 2025-26 is set to be presented today, actor and BJP MLA Akash Dasnayak expressed hopes that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce measures that benefit the youth and women of the country.

Speaking with ANI, Dasnayak said, " I think the Budget will be presented keeping in mind all sections. It will have something for the youth, women, health and education. It will definitely be a populist budget...There will certainly be something new regarding infrastructure...New plans are in motion, as far as railways are concerned."

The Union Budget 2025-26 is set to be presented today, anticipating to strike a balance between economic growth and fiscal prudence while addressing the expectations of taxpayers, businesses, and key industries.

Industry leaders and experts are hoping for measures that drive consumption, incentivize capital expenditure, and support critical sectors such as real estate, MSMEs, healthcare, artificial intelligence (AI), electric vehicles (EVs), and renewable energy. Furthermore, continued fiscal consolidation remains a key expectation.

One of the most awaited aspects of the budget is tax relief for individuals and businesses. Taxpayers are expecting changes in tax slabs under the new tax regime, with hopes of an increase in exemption limits and standard deductions. There is a demand for making annual income up to Rs10 lakh tax-free.

Taxpayers are also expecting an increase in the standard deduction limit, currently set at Rs50,000 under the old tax regime and Rs75,000 under the new tax regime.The budget session of the Parliament commenced on Friday (January 31) with the joint address of President Droupadi Murmu. The Economic Survey was also tabled on Friday.

The first part of the Budget session will continue till February 13 and the two Houses will again meet on March 10 after recess with the session concluding on April 4.

