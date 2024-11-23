Union HM Amit Shah meets 'The Sabarmati Report' film crew, praises team

New Delhi, Nov 23 Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the star cast of the film 'The Sabarmati Report', which is based on the burning of the S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express near Godhra station, Gujarat, on February 27, 2002, and congratulated them for their courage to showcase the truth through the film, which was suppressed for a long time to serve vested political interests.

Taking to social media platform X on Friday, Union Minister Shah said: "Met the team of 'The Sabarmati Report' and congratulated them for their courage to narrate the truth. The film exposes the lies and the misleading facts to unveil the truth that was suppressed for a long time to meet political interests. #SabarmatiReport."

At least 59 Hindu devotees returning from Ayodhya were burnt to death in the incident, which led to the riots in the state later.

In the photographs posted on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah can be seen interacting with Ektaa R Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, and others.

The appreciation post by Home Minister Shah comes on the heels of many BJP-ruled states declaring the film tax-free. These states include Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant recently attended the screening of the film at the ongoing 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

After watching the film on Thursday, CM Sawant sent best wishes to Ektaa R Kapoor and the whole team of 'The Sabarmati Report' via a phone call felicitated by producer Mahaveer Jain.

"I really liked the film...it's extremely good. You have presented the film in a proper manner. Huge congratulations," CM said on Thursday while speaking with Ektaa Kapoor.

The Goa Chief Minister further said he is considering giving the film a tax-free status in the state.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a screening of the film with the cast in Lucknow.

Following the screening, he spoke to the media, praising the movie and its lead actor, Vikrant Massey.

"Vikrant Massey and his team have made a commendable effort. I express my heartfelt gratitude on behalf of Uttar Pradesh. The people of the country have the right to know the truth about the efforts made to create animosity in society. We will make this film tax-free in the state to promote it further," said CM Yogi Adityanath.

The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, 'The Sabarmati Report' is based on the real-life events surrounding the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra.

--IANS

khz/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor