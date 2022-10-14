Union Minister Anurag Thakur interacts with 'Kantara' team, talks about making India 'film hub of the world'

Chennai, Oct 14 After hitting the bull's eye at the box office, Kannada movie 'Kantara' is now trending across the country with accolades pouring in from all quarters. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur met the Kantara team Thursday and wished them success.

Taking to social media, Anurag Thakur shared a picture of his meeting with the team of 'Kantara'. Thakur tweeted:

"I met @hombalefilms team and wished them success for their film #Kantara. Also listened to their ideas to make India film hub of the world."

Several celebrities like Dhanush, Anil Kumble, and Prashanth Neel have expressed their application for the film.

With its pan-India release, Hombale films' 'Kantara' is garnering all-round praise. The film began to spread its charm from the very first day of its release in Kannada and continued its winning streak when it released in Hindi.

