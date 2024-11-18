Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Vikrant Massey attend screening of 'The Sabarmati Report'

New Delhi [India], November 18 : Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya, actor Vikrant Massey and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari attended the screening of 'The Sabarmati Report'.

Vikrant expressed his happiness after looking at the number of people who came to watch the film.

In a conversation with ANI, he said, "The experience was amazing. The cinema hall was housefull. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari attended the screening..."

The movie is based on the burning of S-6 coach of Sabarmati Express near Godhra station (Gujarat) on February 27, 2002. At least 59 Hindu devotees returning from Ayodhya were burnt to death in the incident, which led to the riots in the state later.

PM Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat at the time of the tragic event.

He added, "There is a dialogue in the film, you cannot hide the truth, it comes out one day...It is a very important film. The unfortunate incident that happened is part of our history, we have never seen it in cinema or documentaries. PM Modi and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah have also praised the film..."

Manoj Tiwari praised the film and said that it is important that everyone should watch this film as it documents an important incident, "Anyone who misses watching the film 'The Sabarmati Report' will miss out on such events of the country which were hidden and which are very important for every citizen of the country to know about...The film will be a big hit and will also provide a lot of information"

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Vikrant Massey starrer 'The Sabarmati Report', a movie based on the Godhra train-coach burning incident of 2002. He said it is good that the "truth" is coming out.

The Prime Minister was replying to an X user who had praised the movie and tagged him with a video of the film's trailer. The movie was released on Friday.

"Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!," PM Modi wrote on X.

Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out! https://t.co/8XXo5hQe2y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2024

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, 'The Sabarmati Report' is based on the real-life events of the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra.

Earlier this month, the makers unveiled the film's trailer. The trailer highlights the ideological debate between Hindi speaking and rooted journalists and the west influenced and superior complex of English Reporters in a thought-provoking manner with the events unfolding in the background shaping the politics and reporting of the tragic events.

During the trailer launch event, filmmaker Ektaa Kapoor talked about 'The Sabarmati Report', and why she decided to bring the story to the people.

Speaking to the media, she emphasised that it is important to understand the origin of the event and the other aspects and she is trying to do the same through this film. She shared that the movie touches upon all the aspects of the Godhra train burning incident that happened on February 27, 2002.

Ektaa said that the movie tries to bring out the unknown facts about the tragic incident and the genesis of it.

She said, "I am telling the genesis of it. Pehla Pahlu (first aspect) - without undermining the other pehloos (aspects). Unfortunately, this Pehlu, how it all started, has not been reported enough. That's why we have decided to tell you how it started without undermining what happened later. It doesn't mean if you tell one story, you undermine the other. It's not about only one side. This is about how it started, very different"

The film also stars Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor