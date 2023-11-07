Union Minister Piyush Goyal holds press conference on Indian music industry development

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : Union Minister Piyush Goyal, on Tuesday, held a meeting with directors, producers and distributors and discussed the developments in the Indian music industry.

The meeting was about how these industries will work together, how can we promote small artists and pay them well. It was also decided that everyone should get opportunities on the base of their skills.

Piyush Goyal also requested that the industry should also make a route to balance the work and increase the value of the film and music industry.

He added, "The committee will give us a report in 30 days, they will tell us how can we work through a single window platform and they will also tell us how can we improve the industry work."

Anup Jalota will head this committee and Javed Akhtar will be a part of this committee.

