Union Minister Ramdas Athawale backs 'Phule', calls for nationwide tax exemption

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 3 : Union Minister Ramdas Athawale expressed his wholehearted support for the biographical film 'Phule' during a special screening held on May 1, 2025, in Mumbai.

The film, directed by Ananth Mahadevan, highlights the inspiring lives of two of Maharashtra's most influential social reformers, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and his wife, Savitribai Phule, who were pivotal in challenging social injustices like caste and gender discrimination in India.

Ramdas Athawale praised the film for its cultural and social significance, emphasising that it is a must-watch for everyone, including lawmakers.

Athawale called for the film to be made tax-free across India, suggesting it should be shown to all Parliamentarians and even President Draupadi Murmu.

"This movie is a good attempt to highlight the contributions of Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule. It should be watched by everyone, especially our lawmakers, to understand the social issues it addresses. I recommend this film even to the President of India," said Athawale in a press note, underlining the historical importance of the social reforms by Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and his wife, Savitribai Phule and their relevance in modern-day India.

The film 'Phule', starring Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa, was released on April 25, 2025, after it faced objections from certain groups concerning its portrayal of caste-based discrimination.

Director Ananth Mahadevan, who was also present at the screening, shared his gratitude for Athawale's support.

"The film is a true to history and we have made it with all our heart. I am glad AthawaleJi has endorsed the film today. Today, I am as happy as I am grateful to him for his wholehearted support for the film," Mahadevan said.

The film's core narrative is rooted in the struggles of the Phules, who fought against caste discrimination, illiteracy, and gender biases in 19th-century India.

'Phule' is produced by Dancing Shiva Films and Kingsmen Productions, with Zee Studios handling its distribution.

The film also features Vinay Pathak, Suresh Vishwakarma, and Darsheel Safary.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor