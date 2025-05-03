Unique global platform for creators: Entrepreneurs praise PM Modi's vision of WAVES 2025

New Delhi, May 3 Entrepreneurs participating in the first edition of the WAVES 2025 have praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of ‘create in India’ at the first edition of the WAVES (World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit) 2025.

Speaking to IANS, Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt, said, “This is a very unique initiative by our Prime Minister. I don’t think in the world there is something like this. The number of startups emerging in the media and entertainment space, and the kind of potential this industry holds, is huge. PM Modi brought ‘Make in India’, and now it’s time to ‘Create in India.’ WAVES is a fantastic next step,” Gupta said.

The first edition of the WAVES 2025 has received widespread appreciation from India’s top entrepreneurs and content leaders. The summit, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to position India as a global powerhouse in the media and entertainment sector, spanning film production, digital content, gaming, music, fashion, and live entertainment.

He also commended Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for his support to the sector and welcomed the idea of setting up a National Institute for Creators, modelled after IITs and IIMs.

“It’s commendable that creators are being recognised with dedicated institutions to nurture and grow their talent,” Gupta added.

Anupam Mittal, entrepreneur and founder of Shaadi.com, shared a similar sentiment, emphasising India’s vast reservoir of culture and storytelling potential. “Soft power is often far greater than hard power. India is a land of millions of stories that need to be told to the world. But we haven’t yet succeeded in doing that. I believe this summit is the beginning of that journey,” Mittal said.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing creators and investors, said: “To the creators of the world -- dream big and tell your story. To investors -- invest not just in platforms, but in people. To Indian youth -- tell your one billion untold stories to the world.”

PM Modi also declared the emergence of India’s “Orange Economy,” signalling a sunrise era for the creative and cultural industries, and underlined India’s transformation into a global hub for digital and creative content.

