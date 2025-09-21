Unit of Gautham Karthick's sci-fi crime thriller 'ROOT' wraps up second schedule

Chennai, Sep 21 The makers of director Sooriyaprathap's sci-fi crime thriller, ‘ROOT – Running Out of Time’, featuring actor Gautham Ram Karthik in the lead, have now announced that the unit of the film had wrapped up its second shooting schedule.

Taking to its social media timelines, the production house Verus productions, which is producing the film, wrote, "We at @verusproduction are delighted to share that the second schedule of our sci-fi crime thriller #Root has been successfully wrapped up! This journey is getting more exciting each day, and we can’t wait to present it to you all soon. Written & Directed

It may be recalled that soon after the first schedule, actor Gautham Karthik had to be hospitalised for around 10 days as a result of being down with Dengue. Despite the hospitalisation, the unit seems have completed the second schedule without too much delay.

The film, which will feature Gautham Ram Karthik in a gripping role, will also mark the Tamil cinema debut of Bollywood star Aparshakti Khurana, celebrated for his standout performances in Hindi blockbusters.

Actress Bhavya Trikha plays the female lead in the film, which will also have veteran actor Y Gee Mahendran in a pivotal role.

Produced by Dhanishtan Fernando, Rajarajan Gananasambandam, Sanjai Shankar, and Shaik Mujeeb under the Verus Productions banner, the film, sources claim, will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

For the unaware, director Sooriyaprathap S is best known for his creative vision in Naalaiya Iyakkunar – Season 1 and his contribution as an associate director in 'Kochadaiiyaan', which featured Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead.

Director Sooriyaprathap S, while speaking about the film on an earlier occasion, had said, “This film has been a passion project right from the scripting stage. The idea behind ROOT is to present a gripping crime thriller on a sci-fi backdrop, but with grounded, emotionally resonant characters."

Talking about Gautham Ram Karthik, the director had said, "Gautham brings a powerful presence and depth to the role of a police officer. His commitment to the craft and fearless approach to challenging roles makes him the perfect anchor for this story."

Cinematography for the film is by Arjun Raja while music will be by Vithushanan, and action choreography by Miracle Michael. Sources say ROOT – Running Out of Time is on track to deliver a fresh cinematic experience that pushes the boundaries of Tamil genre filmmaking.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor