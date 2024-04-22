Universal Studios Hollywood tram crashes, 15 injured

Los Angeles [US], April 22 : Fifteen people were injured when a tram crashed at Universal Studios Hollywood on Saturday night, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department posted on social media that it arrived at the theme park shortly after 9 p.m. in response to reports of an accident.

"A tram tour was in progress on the Universal Studios Hollywood back lot," the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

"The tram had just passed the Jurassic Park Cars and was making a turn to head northbound on Avenue M. Due to unknown reasons, while negotiating the turn onto Avenue M, the last car of the tram collided with a metal guardrail on the right side of the roadway causing it to tilt and eject multiple passengers from the tram."

"Fifteen passengers were transported to local hospitals for medical treatment and evaluations with minor to moderate injuries," the statement added.

"The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Alcohol and drugs are not considered to be a factor in this crash," the statement further added.

Late Sunday afternoon, a Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson shared an updated statement: "Saturday night on the Studio Tour, a tram collided with a guard rail while making a left turn. Our thoughts continue to be with the guests who were involved, and we are thankful that based on agency reports, the injuries sustained were minor. We are working closely with public agencies, including the California Highway Patrol, as we continue our review of the incident and safety remains a top priority. We have resumed Studio Tour operations with a modified route and are reinforcing our operational and safety protocols."

The Universal Studios tour ranks among the theme park's top attractions, offering visitors a one-hour backlot tour to explore behind the scenes where many iconic Hollywood films and television shows were created. Some of the famous movie sets included in the tour are Jaws and Jordan Peele's Nope.

Beginning next week, Universal Studios Hollywood will commemorate the 60th anniversary of the ride, known as the "World-Famous Studio Tour," following its launch in 1964.

